[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Picks Her Most and Least Confident Facial Feature
작성 2019.01.23
Korean actress Park Shin Hye talked about her facial features and her career as an actress.

On January 22 episode of SBS' 'Han Bam', Park Shin Hye sat down for an interview upon completing her latest drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.
Park Shin HyeDuring the interview, the interviewer asked Park Shin Hye about the facial feature she is the most and least confident about.

Park Shin Hye replied, "Well, there is no one who doesn't have something about them that they don't like."

She continued, "The tip of my nose tends to be round, but I'm confident about my eyes."
Park Shin HyePark Shin HyeWhen the interviewer complimented her continuously-evolving beauty, Park Shin Hye said, "As I slowly shed my young looks, many people have been saying to me, 'You're getting mature', and 'You're getting more feminine.'"

She added, "I think it's because they've seen me ever since I was very young."
Park Shin HyeBecoming an actress in her 30s, Park Shin Hye said, "When I was a teenager, there were a lot of things that I had to restrain myself from doing. I was afraid in my 20s, so I didn't challenge myself much. But now, I want to try different genres and a diverse range of roles."
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
