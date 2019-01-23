[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun ♥ Ahn Jae Hyeon Share Their Newest Couple Photos

Korean actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's cute couple photos were shared online today.On January 23, Koo Hye Sun uploaded two Polaroid couple photos on her social media account.In the photos, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon are sweetly lying next to each other with their head put together.Koo Hye Sun is wearing a pair of glasses and mask, and Ahn Jae Hyeon also seems to be wearing a comfortable set of clothes.They are staring into the camera with eyes filled with happiness.In one of the pictures, Ahn Jae Hyeon bites Koo Hye Sun's hand like a playful child as well.Given the fact that the couple do not frequently share couple photos, fans are thrilled to see this post.Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun met when they starred in KBS' drama 'Blood' together in 2015.Then, they got married on May 21, 2016 and have been building sweet memories as a married couple ever since.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)