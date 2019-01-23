SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for SUGA's Collaboration Track 'Song Request'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for SUGA's Collaboration Track 'Song Request'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.23 10:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for SUGAs Collaboration Track Song Request
The members of K-pop boy group BTS have shown their love and support for the fellow member SUGA's collaboration with a veteran singer Lee So Ra.

On January 22, Lee So Ra dropped her new single 'Song Request' featuring SUGA.
Song RequestThe song was co-composed by hip-hop artist Tablo of Epik High, and the lyrics were written by Tablo and SUGA.
BTSSUGA promoted the track with a screenshot of the song being played along with some simple hashtags '#SUGA', '#SongRequest'.
BTSJIMIN also shared a screenshot and wrote, "I request this song. Lee So Ra sunbaenim's voice is so good. SUGA's voice is so good."
BTSThen selfies of SUGA, RM, and J-HOPE were shared with a caption, "A song request that goes well with this meal! Another episode of 'Run BTS!' for today! Look forward to it."

Shortly after its release at 6PM KST, 'Song Request' quickly rose on domestic music charts.

Then on January 23 at midnight KST, the song took #1 spot on major real time music charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Naver Music, and Soribada.

You can watch the music video of 'Song Request' below.
 

(Credit= 'SUPER SOUND Bugs!' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'leesora.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호