[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for SUGA's Collaboration Track 'Song Request'

The members of K-pop boy group BTS have shown their love and support for the fellow member SUGA's collaboration with a veteran singer Lee So Ra.On January 22, Lee So Ra dropped her new single 'Song Request' featuring SUGA.The song was co-composed by hip-hop artist Tablo of Epik High, and the lyrics were written by Tablo and SUGA.SUGA promoted the track with a screenshot of the song being played along with some simple hashtags '#SUGA', '#SongRequest'.JIMIN also shared a screenshot and wrote, "I request this song. Lee So Ra sunbaenim's voice is so good. SUGA's voice is so good."Then selfies of SUGA, RM, and J-HOPE were shared with a caption, "A song request that goes well with this meal! Another episode of 'Run BTS!' for today! Look forward to it."Shortly after its release at 6PM KST, 'Song Request' quickly rose on domestic music charts.Then on January 23 at midnight KST, the song took #1 spot on major real time music charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Naver Music, and Soribada.You can watch the music video of 'Song Request' below.(Credit= 'SUPER SOUND Bugs!' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'leesora.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)