SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Lee Minhyuk Spreads His Wings as a Solo Artist!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Lee Minhyuk Spreads His Wings as a Solo Artist!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.23 14:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Lee Minhyuk Spreads His Wings as a Solo Artist!
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Lee Minhyuk returned to the stage with his old nickname: HUTA.

On January 20 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lee Minhyuk gave his fans one last gift to remember him by before enlisting in the military on February 7.
Lee MinhyukThe title track 'YA' of his first solo full album 'HUTAZONE' could be a great way to comprehend the concept of PR R&B song since the track feeds off of three of its main components―EDM, hip-hop, and R&B.
Lee MinhyukThe audience might have a hard time picking their jaws off the floor after his performance since Lee Minhyuk not only turns into three different artists on stage―singer, rapper, and dancer, but also pulls off every single role with an utmost perfection.
Lee MinhyukWhilst watching Lee Minhyuk's stage, the audience might think that it is such a shame that he only decided to make his solo debut just now since his energy on stage is so explosive and positive that he could have opened a new chapter for other solo artists if he had a little more time.
 

With his other track 'HUTAZONE', he welcomes the listeners who paid a visit to his kingdom by making a promise that he will always greet them with open arms and amuse them with a whole new level of entertainment.
Lee MinhyukThe audiences probably have figured it out by now but the name of his track 'HUTAZONE' is a compound word 'HUTA', his old nickname which he used when he was an underground rapper and the word 'Zone'.
Lee MinhyukDuring his solo debut showcase held on January 15, Lee Minhyuk revealed that the name 'HUTA' was derived from two Chinese characters each meaning 'empty (虛)' and 'hit (打)'―in order to express his strong will to constantly improve himself.

If you have time, please swing by 'HUTAZONE' and find out what Lee Minhyuk has to offer!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호