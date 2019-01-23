[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Lee Minhyuk Spreads His Wings as a Solo Artist!

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Lee Minhyuk returned to the stage with his old nickname: HUTA.On January 20 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lee Minhyuk gave his fans one last gift to remember him by before enlisting in the military on February 7.The title track 'YA' of his first solo full album 'HUTAZONE' could be a great way to comprehend the concept of PR R&B song since the track feeds off of three of its main components―EDM, hip-hop, and R&B.The audience might have a hard time picking their jaws off the floor after his performance since Lee Minhyuk not only turns into three different artists on stage―singer, rapper, and dancer, but also pulls off every single role with an utmost perfection.Whilst watching Lee Minhyuk's stage, the audience might think that it is such a shame that he only decided to make his solo debut just now since his energy on stage is so explosive and positive that he could have opened a new chapter for other solo artists if he had a little more time.With his other track 'HUTAZONE', he welcomes the listeners who paid a visit to his kingdom by making a promise that he will always greet them with open arms and amuse them with a whole new level of entertainment.The audiences probably have figured it out by now but the name of his track 'HUTAZONE' is a compound word 'HUTA', his old nickname which he used when he was an underground rapper and the word 'Zone'.During his solo debut showcase held on January 15, Lee Minhyuk revealed that the name 'HUTA' was derived from two Chinese characters each meaning 'empty (虛)' and 'hit (打)'―in order to express his strong will to constantly improve himself.If you have time, please swing by 'HUTAZONE' and find out what Lee Minhyuk has to offer!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)