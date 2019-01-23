[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback with the Sweetest Title Track!

K-pop boy group ASTRO returned to the stage with its first full album 'All Light'.On January 20 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', the members of ASTRO turned into six caring boyfriends who just cannot get enough of their lover.The title track 'All Night' of ASTRO's first full album 'All Light' is a well-made pop song which cleverly utilized the most essential component of hip-hop―rap.It looks like ASTRO used the group's 14 months of break to focus on expanding every aspect of its musical spectrum since the group has been immensely improved starting from the stage presence to the way the members interact with the audience.Judging by the stage, it will only be a matter of time for the members to achieve their goal which they mentioned during the comeback showcase―earning the title 'Virtual Boyfriend'.Also, the lyrics that goes like, "What happened today? So what did you do? Oh, you did that?" sounds so sweet and realistic that even the ones who were never involved in a romantic relationship could have a taste of a trembling that love accompanies while listening to this song.On the other hand, ASTRO tries to appeal to emotion with its other track 'Bloom', a sentimental ballad song which splendidly exploited the captivating acoustic guitar sounds and the mournful string sounds.ASTRO's JINJIN, MJ, and ROCKY worked together to write the lyrics and melody of this song, and such decision not only led ASTRO to bear good fruit, but also helped the group to get a step closer to finding its true identity.Whilst listening to the members desperately asking their ex-lover one last favor in their gentle and calm voice, one question might spring to mind that why did they ever have to breakup in the first place since they seemed to share some beautiful memories together.Check out ASTRO's comeback stage and let the members sweep you off of your feet!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)