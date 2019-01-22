SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "I'm a Big Fan of This Guy" Park Bo Gum Playfully Praises His Own Magazine Photos
Korean actor Park Bo Gum playfully praised his own magazine cover photos at a book store.

On January 22, the production team of Park Bo Gum's current drama 'Encounter' unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of the actor.

The video showed Park Bo Gum looking around a book store during a break from shooting the drama.

While looking around, Park Bo Gum came across a magazine with his photos in.Park Bo GumAs soon as Park Bo Gum found photos of himself in the magazine, his eyes widely opened, and he made a remark, "Wow!"

Park Bo Gum then pointed at himself in the photos and commented, "I'm a big fan of this guy. He has become my favorite actor recently."Park Bo GumThe situation was already funny enough with the way he said his words, but his smirky smile made it even more hilarious.

This comical situation made the staff members around laugh out loud. Park Bo GumMeanwhile, 'Encounter' starring Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30PM KST. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter)

(SBS Star) 
