[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Handsome & Tiny Face Make People Think Photos Are Photoshopped
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Handsome & Tiny Face Make People Think Photos Are Photoshopped

작성 2019.01.22
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo once again wowed everybody with his handsome and tiny face.

On January 17, comedian Kim Tae Kyun uploaded a picture of himself with Cha Eun-woo on his social media account with the caption, "A guy with a massive head with an amazing-looking guy."

The picture was taken after Cha Eun-woo guested with other members of ASTRO on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' hosted by Kim Tae Kyun on the same day.

In the picture, Kim Tae Kyun and Cha Eun-woo pose with a thumb up and put their head next to each other's.Cha Eun-woo and Kim Tae KyunThe very first thing that comes to sight is the difference in size of their head.

Even though they took the picture in the same distance away from the camera, Kim Tae Kyun's head is noticeably larger than Cha Eun-woo's head.

The next thing that you will notice is how pale Cha Eun-woo's skin is compared to Kim Tae Kyun's.

Cha Eun-woo looks so pale that he could almost looks like he is the only one with a brightening filter.Cultwo ShowThe last thing that will come to your mind will most definitely be his glowing beauty.

This picture makes people get into the thought of wondering if Cha Eun-woo has come straight out of a cartoon.

All of these were seen on the pictures that were uploaded by 'Cultwo Show' after the show as well.
Cultwo ShowMeanwhile, ASTRO released its first full album 'All Light' with the title track 'All Night' on January 16.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'realbigvirus' Instagram, 'cultwoshow' Official Website)

(SBS Star)     
