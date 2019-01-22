[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Makes His Fans Burst into Laughter with a Funny Picture of His Cat

It seems like actor Yoo Seung Ho still does not have a clue on how to take good pictures.Recently, Yoo Seung Ho posted a picture of his cat 'Myung-wol' on his social media account.Along with the picture, Yoo Seung Ho expressed his love to his furry little friend by leaving a note that said, "Myung-wol who welcomes me every dawn. I love you♥".In the picture, Yoo Seung Ho is patting Myung-wol's belly who is lying on the floor.Although he managed to capture some of Myung-wol's adorable features such as her chubby cheeks and big eyes with his camera, it certainly did not seem like one of her best pictures.Also, there was a lot of room for an improvement starting from an angle to a focus and a use of lighting.With this picture, Yoo Seung Ho who was already known for his not-so-good selfie skills once again made his fans question his photography skills.Upon seeing this cute but hilarious picture of Yoo Seung Ho's cat, his fans commented, "Myung-wol certainly did not agree to this.", "But look at his arms though. So hot!", "Did Myung-wol do something wrong?", and many more.Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho is currently concentrating on the filming of SBS' drama 'My Strange Hero'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit = 'dandyoo93' Instagram, San Entertainment, SBS My Strange Hero)(SBS Star)