[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Makes His Fans Burst into Laughter with a Funny Picture of His Cat
[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Makes His Fans Burst into Laughter with a Funny Picture of His Cat

작성 2019.01.22
It seems like actor Yoo Seung Ho still does not have a clue on how to take good pictures.

Recently, Yoo Seung Ho posted a picture of his cat 'Myung-wol' on his social media account.
Yoo Seung HoAlong with the picture, Yoo Seung Ho expressed his love to his furry little friend by leaving a note that said, "Myung-wol who welcomes me every dawn. I love you♥".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the picture, Yoo Seung Ho is patting Myung-wol's belly who is lying on the floor.

Although he managed to capture some of Myung-wol's adorable features such as her chubby cheeks and big eyes with his camera, it certainly did not seem like one of her best pictures.
Yoo Seung Ho's catAlso, there was a lot of room for an improvement starting from an angle to a focus and a use of lighting.
Yoo Seung HoWith this picture, Yoo Seung Ho who was already known for his not-so-good selfie skills once again made his fans question his photography skills.

▶ [SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Gets a Selfie Lesson from Kwak Dong Yeon!

Upon seeing this cute but hilarious picture of Yoo Seung Ho's cat, his fans commented, "Myung-wol certainly did not agree to this.", "But look at his arms though. So hot!", "Did Myung-wol do something wrong?", and many more.
Yoo Seung HoMeanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho is currently concentrating on the filming of SBS' drama 'My Strange Hero'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit = 'dandyoo93' Instagram, San Entertainment, SBS My Strange Hero)

(SBS Star)     
