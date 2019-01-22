[SBS Star] Lai Kuan Lin Cutely Asks Hwang Min Hyun's Permission to Share His photo Online

Fans are screaming at the cute interaction between Lai Kuan Lin and Hwang Min Hyun, the two members of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One.On January 19, Lai Kuan Lin shared a full-length photo of himself and another photo of Hwang Min Hyun sitting down on the floor on his social media account.The photos were of Lai Kuan Lin looking away from the camera while boasting his height and amazing body ratio, and Hwang Min Hyun looking somewhat uncomfortable on the floor.Along with the photos, Lai Kuan Lin simply wrote, "Photo by Hwang.", without completely explaining what exactly Hwang Min Hyun was doing in the picture.On the following day, Lai Kuan Lin uploaded screenshots of the conversation between him and Hwang Min Hyun on Kakaotalk―a popular mobile messenger in Korea, with the caption, "Episode."The screenshots gave a full explanation of what went on in the two previous pictures that were just uploaded."Can I upload this picture on my social media?""Of course you can. But what am I doing?""You were trying to take this picture of me.""Oh! You should share both pictures together.""I was going to do that.""Good, good!"Everything, from Lai Kuan Lin getting a permission to upload a single picture to the gentle way that Hwang Min Hyun talked, was just too cute and heartwarming for fans that many had a hard time trying to fall asleep thinking about it.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold its final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)