[SBS Star] Lai Kuan Lin Cutely Asks Hwang Min Hyun's Permission to Share His photo Online
[SBS Star] Lai Kuan Lin Cutely Asks Hwang Min Hyun's Permission to Share His photo Online

작성 2019.01.22 15:47
Fans are screaming at the cute interaction between Lai Kuan Lin and Hwang Min Hyun, the two members of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One.

On January 19, Lai Kuan Lin shared a full-length photo of himself and another photo of Hwang Min Hyun sitting down on the floor on his social media account.Lai Kuan LinThe photos were of Lai Kuan Lin looking away from the camera while boasting his height and amazing body ratio, and Hwang Min Hyun looking somewhat uncomfortable on the floor.

Along with the photos, Lai Kuan Lin simply wrote, "Photo by Hwang.", without completely explaining what exactly Hwang Min Hyun was doing in the picture.Hwang Min HyunOn the following day, Lai Kuan Lin uploaded screenshots of the conversation between him and Hwang Min Hyun on Kakaotalk―a popular mobile messenger in Korea, with the caption, "Episode."

The screenshots gave a full explanation of what went on in the two previous pictures that were just uploaded.

Lai Kuan Lin: "Can I upload this picture on my social media?"

Hwang Min Hyun: "Of course you can. But what am I doing?"

Lai Kuan Lin: "You were trying to take this picture of me."

Hwan Min Hyun: "Oh! You should share both pictures together."

Lai Kuan Lin: "I was going to do that."

Hwang Min Hyun: "Good, good!"

Everything, from Lai Kuan Lin getting a permission to upload a single picture to the gentle way that Hwang Min Hyun talked, was just too cute and heartwarming for fans that many had a hard time trying to fall asleep thinking about it. Lai Kuan Lin and Hwang Min HyunMeanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold its final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
