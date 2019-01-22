SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His Immense Popularity with a Fabric Softener?
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Proves His Immense Popularity with a Fabric Softener?

작성 2019.01.22 17:59
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK cutely complained that he cannot purchase his favorite fabric softener anymore because it was all sold out because of ARMY, the group's fan club.

On January 20, JUNGKOOK opened a chatroom on BTS' official fan club page to interact with his fans.

On this day, JUNGKOOK and his fans talked about many things including one of his favorite hobbies―doing a laundry.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK kindly revealed the name of a fabric softener that he uses on a daily basis when one fan asked, "What kind of fabric softener do you use?", but what he did not see it coming back then was his fans' vigorous reaction which caused a sold out of his fabric softener.
JUNGKOOKAfter the chat, such information quickly went viral among his fans and it made many of them run to the store in hope to share the same scent as JUNGKOOK.

A day later, JUNGKOOK wrote on the group's official social media account, "ARMY... I got to buy a new one because I'm almost out of fabric softener... But I guess it's all sold out???"
 
It seems like he was a bit worried that he might not be able to use his favorite fabric softener for a while when doing a laundry.
JUNGKOOKUpon seeing his adorable reaction, fans commented, "Don't worry. I'm going to get you a new one.", "Isn't that the cutest thing in the world?", "He truly is a laundry fairy.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Fukuoka which will be held on February 16.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)       
