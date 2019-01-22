SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] XIUMIN Shocks Everyone with a Vampire-like Unaging Appearance Since Debut

It seems like K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN's face is refusing to age.

Recently, an online post titled, 'What Shocks Me the Most at SMTOWN Concerts Every Year' started going viral online.

The uploader wrote, "I somehow came across this while surfing the Internet. I actually don't stan EXO, but I'm sharing this because I'm in complete shock right now."

He/she added, "I feel like I'm aging for him. I'm not joking right now. Don't you think he still looks exactly the same as when he debuted? How does he stay so young?"
XIUMINIn the post, there are pictures of XIUMIN at SM Entertainment's concert in his debut year 2012 to the one that took place in Chile last week.

Seven years have gone by, but XIUMIN does not seem to have aged much since 2012 just like the uploader said.

This was also evident in XIUMIN's self-portrait pictures that he shared on the group's social media account over the years.

If you look at XIUMIN's picture of himself from 2012, then 2015 and 2018, you will not see much difference in his appearance at all.XIUMINHe may have lost a bit of baby fat on his face, but he still looks strikingly young that anyone will probably buy him if he said he was 20.

Actually though, XIUMIN turns 29 in about two months as he was born on March 26, 1990.

It certainly is hard to believe that he is almost 29.XIUMINMeanwhile, the second season of EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder' was unveiled yesterday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'weareone.exo' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Twitter, NAVER)

(SBS Star)  
