[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Opens Up About His Past Struggles & How He Composed 'Promise'
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Opens Up About His Past Struggles & How He Composed 'Promise'

작성 2019.01.22 13:31
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared his personal struggles that inspired him to release his first self-composed song 'Promise'.

On January 20, JIMIN sat down for a live broadcast after BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour in Singapore.
BTS JIMINDuring the live broadcast, JIMIN talked about how he ended up writing 'Promise'.

JIMIN said, "Thank you for enjoying listening to the song. I started working on 'Promise' a long time ago, for about six or seven months ago."
BTS JIMINHe then revealed that 'Promise' was not an uplifting song when he first composed it.

JIMIN said, "It was originally a song in which I told myself off. When I first started writing it, I intended it to be rather a dark one."

He explained, "It's because my feelings and thoughts were so dark and gloomy at the time. Everything I wrote ended up being like that, so my lyrics were always like, 'Why are you like this?' I was one step away from cursing at myself."
BTS JIMINHe went on, "I'm a wishy-washy type of person, and I've always had a hard time being honest with feelings. I ended up writing the song because I hated that. If I'm having a hard time, I want to be able to say it out loud that I'm having a hard time. But because I can't do that, I get frustrated at myself."

JIMIN continued, "But then things got better. I hung out with my friends, spent time talking to our members, and met all of you during our concerts. That made me realize that I had been mistaken."
BTS JIMIN"After realizing that, I had this thought while performing at Citi Field and I wanted to make a promise to myself, 'Even if life makes things difficult, I won't make things difficult for myself. I won't insult myself," he added, "That's how the keyword 'Promise' sprung to mind. I hoped people to hear the song and that it would comfort them."

You can listen to JIMIN's 'Promise' here.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
