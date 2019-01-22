SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Says He "Broke a Sweat Dancing" at BTS' Concert
2019.01.22
American actor Matthew McConaughey mentioned how much fun him, his wife, and 10-year-old son had at K-pop boy group BTS' concert.

On January 21 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Matthew McConaughey recalled how he and his wife had a blast taking their son Levi to BTS' concert in Dallas, Texas to celebrate his birthday.

During the talk, Ellen DeGeneres asked Matthew McConaughey which of his children suggested him to go to BTS' concert.

Ellen DeGeneres then explained to the audience, "Do you know BTS? When BTS was here, the screaming was insane. The noise must have been insane there."Matthew McConaugheyMatthew McConaughey said, "It was insane. BTS is my son's favorite band. BTS is South Korean. My son was walking around the house months before he wanted to go to this concert, and he knew all the songs! He was rapping in Korean."

He went on, "My son wanted to go to BTS' concert for his birthday. We took a couple of his friends, my wife, and I went and loaded up. We had a blast. We got out of our seats, got right down in the pit and broke a sweat dancing. It was fun."
 

Back in September, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) in Texas were shocked after seeing the renowned actor at BTS' concert.

At that time, a lot of ARMY spotted him with his family and even saw him taking bags of BTS' official merchandise home.Matthew McConaugheyLast year, BTS surprised the world by selling out tickets to every show for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in the United States within minutes.

BTS even managed to fill the 42,000 capacity venue at the Citi Field, New York.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TheEllenShow' YouTube, Online Community, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
