[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Deny Dating Rumors for the Second Time

Korean actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin denied their second dating rumors.Their first dating rumors arose on January 10, when rumors started going around online saying that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were traveling in Los Angeles, the United States together.It began from one online post that said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are here in LA. They were affectionate towards each other. I also saw them having a meal with Son Ye-jin's parents at a restaurant."Shortly after, management agency of both sides quickly denied the dating rumors by saying, "Son Ye-jin's parents are in Korea. It is true that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are both outside of Korea, but they are not traveling together."Then yesterday, one person posted pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin doing grocery shopping together in LA on his/her social media account.About five hours later, their management agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are good friends. They met up with each other when they were both in LA."They continued, "They weren't alone at the supermarket though. There were other friends with them, but people only took pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin because they recognized them. We think the pictures led to misunderstandings. They are not dating."Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became close during the filming of a crime thriller film 'THE NEGOTIATION', which premiered in theaters last September.At that time, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expressed their hope to meet again in a romantic film in the future during one interview.Although the two stars firmly stated that they are not in a romantic relationship, many are still raising their suspicion.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)