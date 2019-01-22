SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Deny Dating Rumors for the Second Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Deny Dating Rumors for the Second Time

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.22 10:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Deny Dating Rumors for the Second Time
Korean actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin denied their second dating rumors.

Their first dating rumors arose on January 10, when rumors started going around online saying that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were traveling in Los Angeles, the United States together.

It began from one online post that said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are here in LA. They were affectionate towards each other. I also saw them having a meal with Son Ye-jin's parents at a restaurant."

Shortly after, management agency of both sides quickly denied the dating rumors by saying, "Son Ye-jin's parents are in Korea. It is true that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are both outside of Korea, but they are not traveling together."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinThen yesterday, one person posted pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin doing grocery shopping together in LA on his/her social media account.

About five hours later, their management agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are good friends. They met up with each other when they were both in LA."

They continued, "They weren't alone at the supermarket though. There were other friends with them, but people only took pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin because they recognized them. We think the pictures led to misunderstandings. They are not dating."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became close during the filming of a crime thriller film 'THE NEGOTIATION', which premiered in theaters last September.

At that time, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin expressed their hope to meet again in a romantic film in the future during one interview.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinAlthough the two stars firmly stated that they are not in a romantic relationship, many are still raising their suspicion.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호