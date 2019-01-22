SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Reveals His Plan to Enlist in the Military This Year
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Reveals His Plan to Enlist in the Military This Year

Actor Lee Jong Suk talked about his upcoming military enlistment.

On January 21, the press conference for Lee Jong Suk and actress Lee Nayoung's new drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
Lee Jong SukTo the question on his military enlistment, Lee Jong Suk said, "I think I will end up enlisting this year."

He continued, "That's why I have to complete this drama well. Through this drama, I will show what my fans want to see. That's also the reason why I chose a romantic comedy for the first time."
Lee Jong SukAs Lee Jong Suk has frequently named his co-star Lee Nayoung as his ideal type, he was asked about how it feels to work together with Lee Nayoung.
Lee Jong Suk, Lee NayoungLee Jong Suk shyly smiled and said, "I was hoping I won't get that particular question. Everyone at the set knew it but I didn't want anyone to say anything about it."

He added, "I'm one successful fan. I feel grateful."
Lee Jong Suk, Lee NayoungMeanwhile, 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is scheduled to air its first episode on January 26 on tvN.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, tvN, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
