[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Aims to Make His Solo Debut in April
작성 2019.01.22 09:50 조회수
Kang Daniel from K-pop project boy group Wanna One is gearing up for his solo debut.

On January 21, Kang Daniel held a live broadcast via his personal social media account to interact with his fans.
Kang DanielTalking about what he has been up to, Kang Daniel said, "We are preparing for Wanna One's final concert."
Kang DanielKang DanielWhen asked about his upcoming plans after the concert, Kang Daniel hinted to fans, "I cannot go into detail, but let's meet this April."
Wanna One Kang DanielFollowing his live broadcast, Kang Daniel's management agency MMO Entertainment confirmed, "Kang Daniel is preparing to make his solo debut with an aim to release an album in April."

The agency added, "Further details (regarding Kang Daniel's solo debut) will be shared in due course."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One officially wraps up its one year and a half-long group promotions with its final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

(Credit= 'thisisdaniel_k' Instagram, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
