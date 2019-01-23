SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Celebrates Its 4th Debut Anniversary with an Epic Comeback Stage
K-pop girl group GFRIEND returned to the stage with a new album.

On January 20, GFRIEND officially announced its return while mesmerizing the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with two songs from the second full album 'Time for us'.
GFRIENDAfter making its debut back in 2015, GFRIEND made a constant effort to release at least two albums a year and strove to find its true identity by experimenting with different concepts and various genres of music.
GFRIENDDuring GFRIEND's comeback showcase held on January 14, the members revealed that they wanted to express their gratitude through the new album 'Time for us' by using the term "us", which represents GFRIEND and BUDDY, their fans.
GFRIENDThe title track 'Sunrise' is jaunty synth-pop song filled with beautiful orchestra sounds which gets even more majestic towards the end and makes the listeners feel like they are riding an emotional roller coaster.
 

With 'Memoria', the members rather focus on expressing their gratitude to an old lover compare to the title track 'Sunrise' which showed the members' strong will to win their crush's heart.
GFRIENDEven though the track 'Memoria' was previously released as GFRIEND's first Japanese single back in October 2018, this was the first time for GFRIEND to showcase it in Korean.
GFRIENDAlso, the listeners cannot help but madly fall in love with this track after watching the stage for a couple of times since the combination of the song's gentle piano melody and sweet synth sounds are simply too good to be true.

Please welcome GFRIEND with open arms and make sure to check out the group's mind-blowing comeback stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)      
