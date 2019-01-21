SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V Gets Surprised After Seeing a Reflection of Himself in a Distorting Mirror
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] V Gets Surprised After Seeing a Reflection of Himself in a Distorting Mirror

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.21 18:04 수정 2019.01.21 18:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V Gets Surprised After Seeing a Reflection of Himself in a Distorting Mirror
V of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally made a lot of fans laugh as well as surprised himself while casually walking on stage.

Last November, BTS attended an awards ceremony '2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards' that took place at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.

On this day, BTS took seven trophies home in total including the Best Artist of the Year and Best Digital Album of the Year with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.BTSWhile the seven members were walking towards the microphone on stage to deliver their acceptance speech, something surprised V as well as fans.

It was a reflection of V in a mirror on stage that made his face look distorted.VThe reflection made V's face wide and flat that he looked like a failed pastry that was initially intended to look like Anpanman or some sort.

Apart from the stylish outfit, the reflection did not look like V at all.

V certainly seemed like he was not expecting to see such reflection on his way to the microphone, because he looked quite shocked; his jaw was about to drop.VFans were in shock for a few seconds, but they soon burst out laughing.

It made them think of one line of lyrics from BTS' hit song 'FAKE LOVE', which went "Ask the mirror, who the heck are you?"

The images went viral in November, but they have recently reemerged due to their funniness.VVMeanwhile, BTS successfully held its concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore as part of the group's world tour last Saturday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호