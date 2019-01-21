[SBS Star] V Gets Surprised After Seeing a Reflection of Himself in a Distorting Mirror

V of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally made a lot of fans laugh as well as surprised himself while casually walking on stage.Last November, BTS attended an awards ceremony '2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards' that took place at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.On this day, BTS took seven trophies home in total including the Best Artist of the Year and Best Digital Album of the Year with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.While the seven members were walking towards the microphone on stage to deliver their acceptance speech, something surprised V as well as fans.It was a reflection of V in a mirror on stage that made his face look distorted.The reflection made V's face wide and flat that he looked like a failed pastry that was initially intended to look like Anpanman or some sort.Apart from the stylish outfit, the reflection did not look like V at all.V certainly seemed like he was not expecting to see such reflection on his way to the microphone, because he looked quite shocked; his jaw was about to drop.Fans were in shock for a few seconds, but they soon burst out laughing.It made them think of one line of lyrics from BTS' hit song 'FAKE LOVE', which went "Ask the mirror, who the heck are you?"The images went viral in November, but they have recently reemerged due to their funniness.Meanwhile, BTS successfully held its concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore as part of the group's world tour last Saturday.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)