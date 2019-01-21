SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Accidentally Kicks JISOO's Head During BLACKPINK Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Accidentally Kicks JISOO's Head During BLACKPINK Concert

작성 2019.01.21
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO assured her fans that she is okay after the accident occured at the group's concert.

On January 19, BLACKPINK's 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' took place in Jakarta, Indonesia.
BLACKPINKEverything went well before the four members of BLACKPINK passionately performed to the group's hit song 'BOOMBAYAH' on stage.
BLACKPINKDuring the performance, JENNIE accidentally kicked JISOO's head when she jumped to the members.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKJISOO was not able to do the original choreography where JISOO, LISA, and ROSÉ lift JENNIE with their hands.
BLACKPINK JISOOAfter the concert, JISOO quickly took her social media account to assure her fans that she was not hurt by the accident.

She wrote, "I am strong! Don't worry. See you tomorrow BLINKs!"

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues the world tour at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, Hong Kong on January 26.
 

(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' Instagram, 'MINGSMILE' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
