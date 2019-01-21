[SBS Star] Kang Min Hyuk & Lee Jung Shin Share Eye-catching Photos in the Military Uniform

Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin of K-pop boy band CNBLUE hung out together on their day off from the military.On January 19, Kang Min Hyuk posted pictures of himself with Lee Jung Shin wearing the military uniform.The pictures show the two stars looking flawless in the military uniform as if they were born in it.It looks like they spent some time together right after coming out from their military base or just before heading back to it on their day off.Along with the pictures, Kang Min Hyuk wrote, "Hi, everyone. I know it's a bit late, but happy New Year! I hope 2019 will bring you lots of happiness."Kang Min Hyuk added, "It was CNBLUE's ninth anniversary on January 14. Big thanks to those of you who celebrated the day. I miss our members, fans, friends, and everybody!"CNBLUE made debut to the world of K-pop in 2010, and its hit songs include 'Loner', 'Intuition', 'Love Light', and many more.Back in last July, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin started serving their military service.Both of them are expected to be discharged from the military in the beginning of 2020.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mr_kanggun' 'leejungshin91' Instagram)(SBS Star)