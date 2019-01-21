SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Min Hyuk & Lee Jung Shin Share Eye-catching Photos in the Military Uniform
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Min Hyuk & Lee Jung Shin Share Eye-catching Photos in the Military Uniform

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.21 16:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Min Hyuk & Lee Jung Shin Share Eye-catching Photos in the Military Uniform
Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin of K-pop boy band CNBLUE hung out together on their day off from the military.

On January 19, Kang Min Hyuk posted pictures of himself with Lee Jung Shin wearing the military uniform.Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung ShinThe pictures show the two stars looking flawless in the military uniform as if they were born in it.

It looks like they spent some time together right after coming out from their military base or just before heading back to it on their day off.Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung ShinAlong with the pictures, Kang Min Hyuk wrote, "Hi, everyone. I know it's a bit late, but happy New Year! I hope 2019 will bring you lots of happiness."

Kang Min Hyuk added, "It was CNBLUE's ninth anniversary on January 14. Big thanks to those of you who celebrated the day. I miss our members, fans, friends, and everybody!"Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung ShinCNBLUE made debut to the world of K-pop in 2010, and its hit songs include 'Loner', 'Intuition', 'Love Light', and many more.

Back in last July, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin started serving their military service.

Both of them are expected to be discharged from the military in the beginning of 2020.Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mr_kanggun' 'leejungshin91' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호