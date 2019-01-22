[SBS Star] MINO Refers to P.O as "Crazy Dude" During WINNER's Fan Signing Event?

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO has an interesting way of calling another boy group Block B's member P.O.Recently, a post titled 'MINO and P.O, what do they mean to each other?' went viral on various online communities and social media.In the post, there was a picture of a little note which contained a pretty deep question―"What does P.O means to you?"Later it turns out that the note was from one of MINO's fans who went to WINNER's fan signing event.The fan must have guessed that MINO would move his fans with an affectionate reaction, but his response made them burst into laughter because MINO wrote, "Crazy dude."MINO's interesting choice of words not only proved that they are still on good terms, but also showed both of their fans that they have a closer relationship than they might think since MINO did not leave any other explanation other than those simple words.The reason MINO's sassy reaction caught the eyes of many was because P.O showed a completely different reaction when asked an exactly identical question.P.O thought so highly of MINO that he even referred to him as his "soul" but it seems like MINO did not feel the same way.After seeing their conflicting answers, their fans commented, "That's what true best friends look like.", "I can see how close they are just by looking at their answers.", "Crazy dude lol. That's hilarious."Meanwhile, MINO and P.O showed off an amazing chemistry and received a tremendous attention with their appearance in JTBC's variety show 'New Journey to the West 6'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)