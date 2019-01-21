[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Goes to See Park Hyung Sik's Musical on His Day Off

Korean actor Yim Siwan went to see actor Park Hyung Sik's musical 'Elisabeth' on his day off from the military.On January 20, fans shared pictures of Yim Siwan spending time outside of his military base online.In the pictures, Yim Siwan is standing at the venue for 'Elisabeth' with a smile across his face.Yim Siwan is wearing a cap that covers his hair, but it is not hard to tell that he has a military buzz cut underneath the black cap.Despite not being styled by a professional like the time before he enlisted in the army, Yim Siwan still looks stylish and handsome.As there were fans around, he also did not forget to bow goodbye to them before leaving the venue in a van with his manager.According to fans who happened to spot him here, Yim Siwan apparently saw 'Elisabeth' to show support to Park Hyung Sik.Park Hyung Sik and Yim Siwan debuted as members of a disbanded boy group ZE:A back in 2010, and remained close even after the group's disbandment in the end of 2016.Meanwhile, Yim Siwan is expected to discharge from the military on March 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, EMK Musical Company)(SBS Star)