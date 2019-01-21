[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Reportedly Purchased a Multi-billion Won House All in Cash

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS has reportedly bought a luxurious house in Seoul.According to Biz Hankook's report on January 19, SUGA has purchased a new house located in Hannam-dong's UN Village, Seoul back in August 2018.UN Village is known for its famous residents, including various conglomerate leaders, BIGBANG's T.O.P, actresses Shin Mina, Ha Jiwon, and more.It is said that SUGA's new house costs 3.4 billion won (approximately 3 million won), and he paid all in cash.Previously in November 2018, another BTS member JIN was reported to have bought another apartment unit but still lives in BTS' dorm.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hit Fukuoka, Japan on February 16 and 17 as part of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)