[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Photos at a Supermarket Together Reignite Dating Rumors

Korean actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin were seen shopping together at a supermarket in Los Angeles, the United States.On January 21, one person posted pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin doing grocery shopping together on his/her social media account.The pictures show Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin looking around a supermarket while wearing a comfortable outfit.It has been said that the pictures were taken in LA.Regarding these pictures of the two stars at a supermarket, their management agencies stated, "We are trying to figure out the details."Previously on January 10, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin shook online with rumors of them traveling in LA together.It started with one online post that said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are here in LA. They were affectionate towards each other. I also saw them having a meal with Son Ye-jin's parents at a restaurant."At that time, management agency of both sides quickly denied the dating rumors.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)