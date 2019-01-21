SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Photos at a Supermarket Together Reignite Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin's Photos at a Supermarket Together Reignite Dating Rumors

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.21 14:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bins Photos at a Supermarket Together Reignite Dating Rumors
Korean actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin were seen shopping together at a supermarket in Los Angeles, the United States.

On January 21, one person posted pictures of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin doing grocery shopping together on his/her social media account.Son Ye-jinHyun BinThe pictures show Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin looking around a supermarket while wearing a comfortable outfit.

It has been said that the pictures were taken in LA.

Regarding these pictures of the two stars at a supermarket, their management agencies stated, "We are trying to figure out the details."Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jinPreviously on January 10, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin shook online with rumors of them traveling in LA together.

It started with one online post that said, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are here in LA. They were affectionate towards each other. I also saw them having a meal with Son Ye-jin's parents at a restaurant."

At that time, management agency of both sides quickly denied the dating rumors.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호