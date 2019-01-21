[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at RM's Cute Past Photos When He Had Cornrows

Fans are finding the past photos of K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM with cornrows the cutest photos ever.Recently, three of RM's past photos of him with cornrows started spreading online.The photos were originally revealed by one hair salon in Seoul last year, but they have been going around again due to the overloading cuteness of RM in them.In the photos, RM has cornrows and poses with seriousness written all over his face.As the photos were taken back in 2010 when he was still in middle school, you can see that RM has a lot of baby fat on his cheeks.Cornrows seem to highlight his small face, and make him look somewhat rebellious.Upon encountering this new set of RM's past photos, fans commented, "His face looks exactly the same, but cornrows make him look like a different person.", "Ahhh how cute! I'm totally making this the background picture of my phone.", "Yes! Our leader slayed it!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS held its concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore last weekend.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)