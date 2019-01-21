SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at RM's Cute Past Photos When He Had Cornrows
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at RM's Cute Past Photos When He Had Cornrows

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.21 13:51 수정 2019.01.21 14:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling at RMs Cute Past Photos When He Had Cornrows
Fans are finding the past photos of K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM with cornrows the cutest photos ever.

Recently, three of RM's past photos of him with cornrows started spreading online.

The photos were originally revealed by one hair salon in Seoul last year, but they have been going around again due to the overloading cuteness of RM in them.RMIn the photos, RM has cornrows and poses with seriousness written all over his face.

As the photos were taken back in 2010 when he was still in middle school, you can see that RM has a lot of baby fat on his cheeks.

Cornrows seem to highlight his small face, and make him look somewhat rebellious.RMUpon encountering this new set of RM's past photos, fans commented, "His face looks exactly the same, but cornrows make him look like a different person.", "Ahhh how cute! I'm totally making this the background picture of my phone.", "Yes! Our leader slayed it!", and so on. RMMeanwhile, BTS held its concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore last weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호