[SBS Star] TAECYEON Praises MONSTA X's Recent 2PM 'Heartbeat' Cover

이분 영상 하트비트 셔누 너무 잘보이고 잘보인다...오조오억번 보세요...가슴튕기는 안무 너무 찐이야... pic.twitter.com/1sANDi4QIS — 누곰 (@NUGOMM) 2019년 1월 19일

TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM gave a shout out to junior boy group MONSTA X on its exceptional cover stage of 2PM's 'Heartbeat'.On January 20, TAECYEON shared a fancam of MONSTA X's stage on his social media account.MONSTA X covered 2PM's iconic all time hit 'Heartbeat' as a special performance at KBS' 'Music Bank in Hong Kong'.Along with the clip, TAECYEON wrote, "You must've worked hard. It was really awesome."Later he jokingly added, "If junior artists keep tearing up the stage like this, do I have to do the same when we do our comeback tour? Hahaha."In response, MONSTA X's SHOWNU expressed his gratitude with a message, "Thank you for looking kindly upon our performance. Please keep watching us in the future, hyung."Meanwhile, TAECYEON will be discharged from the military in June 2019.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'OfficialMonstaX' 'taeccool' 'NUGOMM' Twitter)(SBS Star)