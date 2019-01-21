SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAECYEON Praises MONSTA X's Recent 2PM 'Heartbeat' Cover
[SBS Star] TAECYEON Praises MONSTA X's Recent 2PM 'Heartbeat' Cover

작성 2019.01.21
TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM gave a shout out to junior boy group MONSTA X on its exceptional cover stage of 2PM's 'Heartbeat'.

On January 20, TAECYEON shared a fancam of MONSTA X's stage on his social media account.

MONSTA X covered 2PM's iconic all time hit 'Heartbeat' as a special performance at KBS' 'Music Bank in Hong Kong'.
TAECYEON MONSTA XAlong with the clip, TAECYEON wrote, "You must've worked hard. It was really awesome."

Later he jokingly added, "If junior artists keep tearing up the stage like this, do I have to do the same when we do our comeback tour? Hahaha."
MONSTA XTAECYEON MONSTA XIn response, MONSTA X's SHOWNU expressed his gratitude with a message, "Thank you for looking kindly upon our performance. Please keep watching us in the future, hyung."

Meanwhile, TAECYEON will be discharged from the military in June 2019.
 
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'OfficialMonstaX' 'taeccool' 'NUGOMM' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
