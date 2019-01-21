[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Texts Kim Jong-kook to Take Good Care of Lee Sunbin on Their Show

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook revealed how much actor Lee Kwang Soo cares for his girlfriend, actress Lee Sunbin.On January 18 episode of Mnet's television show 'I Can See Your Voice Season 6', Lee Sunbin made a guest appearance.Since it was Lee Sunbin's first time appearing in a television show after admitting her romantic relationship with Lee Kwang Soo at the end of last year, she mentioned that she was feeling extremely nervous.Lee Sunbin commented, "I sang on this show before, but I feel much more nervous today."The host Kim Jong-kook responded, "Don't be too nervous. I'm here for you."As soon as Lee Sunbin said, "Okay," Kim Jong-kook added, "Actually, I received a text message from Lee Kwang Soo this morning. He told me to take good care of Lee Sunbin."Lee Sunbin shyly laughed to Kim Jong-kook's remark, and the other guests and hosts shrieked in excitement.Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin first met on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' back in September 2016.About two years later, the two stars began dating each other and confirmed their 5-month relationship on December 31, 2018.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet I Can See Your Voice Season 6, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)