[SBS Star] Big Hit's New Boy Group TXT Introduces Its Fifth Member: BEOMGYU
[SBS Star] Big Hit's New Boy Group TXT Introduces Its Fifth Member: BEOMGYU

작성 2019.01.21 11:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hits New Boy Group TXT Introduces Its Fifth Member: BEOMGYU
Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the fifth member of its new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)―BEOMGYU.

On January 21 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment released the introduction film and profile photos of TXT's BEOMGYU.
TXT BEOMGYUTXT BEOMGYUIn his introduction film, BEOMGYU walks around the subway stations of Seoul, and rides a bike in the middle of the night.
TXT BEOMGYUJust like YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, and TAEHYUN, BEOMGYU's two profile photos were released at the same time.
TXT BEOMGYUTXT BEOMGYUWhile the number of TXT members is still in veil, the clock in TXT's official website has started another countdown.

Check out BEOMGYU's introduction film below!
 

(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'TXT_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
