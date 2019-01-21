[SBS Star] Big Hit's New Boy Group TXT Introduces Its Fifth Member: BEOMGYU

Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the fifth member of its new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)―BEOMGYU.On January 21 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment released the introduction film and profile photos of TXT's BEOMGYU.In his introduction film, BEOMGYU walks around the subway stations of Seoul, and rides a bike in the middle of the night.Just like YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, and TAEHYUN, BEOMGYU's two profile photos were released at the same time.While the number of TXT members is still in veil, the clock in TXT's official website has started another countdown.Check out BEOMGYU's introduction film below!(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'TXT_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)