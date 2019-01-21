[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Kindly Picks His Fan's Phone Up Off the Floor at a Concert

Jungkook picked up OP’s phone.. :’)

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK kindly picked his fan's phone up off the floor who dropped it while filming him.On January 19, BTS held 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Singapore as part of its world concert tour.After mesmerizing fans for hours with superb performances, JUNGKOOK came down from the stage at the end of the concert to say bye to fans.JUNGKOOK went around the area where fans were standing and made eye contact with some fans.At this moment, one fan accidentally dropped a phone on the floor while trying to film JUNGKOOK waving at her.JUNGKOOK saw this happening, and he walked towards the scene without hesitation.Then, he picked the phone off the floor and handed it back to the fan.JUNGKOOK casually walked away as if he had done nothing for anyone, but all fans were touched by his kindness.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to hold 'LOVE YOURSELF' for fans in Hong Kong for four days in March.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'zeo__ng' 'v_vjimin' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)