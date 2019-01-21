SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Introduces Its 5-member Rookie Girl Group ITZY

JYP Entertainment has finally unveiled its new girl group―ITZY!

On January 21 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment dropped a prologue film introducing the agency's new girl group ITZY.
ITZYJust like the prediction, ITZY consists of five members: YUNA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, LIA, and YEJI.ITZYITZYRYUJIN previously appeared on JTBC's 'MIXNINE' under her full name Shin Ryu-jin.
ITZYCHAERYONG appeared on SBS' 'K-POP STAR 3' and Mnet's 'SIXTEEN' with her sister, girl group IZ*ONE member Lee Chae Yeon.ITZYITZYYEJI also appeared on SBS' 'THE FAN' under her full name Hwang Ye-ji.
ITZYITZYEarlier this month, JYP Entertainment confirmed that the new girl group has already completed filming its debut music video.

However, the exact date of ITZY's debut has not been announced yet.

Check out the five members of ITZY in 'PROLOGUE FILM : ITZY? ITZY!' below.
 

(Credit= 'jypentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
