[SBS Star] CHUNGHA Makes It to the Billboard for the First Time as a Solo

K-pop artist CHUNGHA ranked #6 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart with her latest single 'Gotta Go'.On January 18, Billboard published a featured article about CHUNGHA who proved her increasing popularity all over the world with her second single Gotta Go'.Billboard wrote, "The solo singer's latest single 'Gotta Go' jumps to No. 6 this week on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, up from its debut position of No. 11 last week, to give the singer her first solo top 10 on the tally."It added, "'Gotta Go' now marks Chung Ha's first time sending a track to the top 10 on her own. Previously, the 22-year-old hit No. 3 with her collaboration 'Wow Thing', on which she was credited as lead artist alongside Red Velvet's Seulgi, GFriend's SinB and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon."Billboard also mentioned CHUNGHA's glowing achievements she has shown as a member of project girl group I.O.I and included the music video of her new single in the article to help the readers better understand CHUNGHA's music and identity.CHUNGHA managed to secure her position at the top of the charts thanks to her new single 'Gotta Go' even though many talented K-pop artists also made their comeback after she released her track on January 2.Also, she ranked #1 on three more music shows including Mnet's'M COUNTDOWN', MBC's 'Show! Music Core', and SBS' 'Inkigayo' after her first music show win since debut on MBC's 'SHOW CHAMPION'.Meanwhile, CHUNGHA is scheduled to hold her fan meeting 'Byulharang Chungharang' at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul on March 2.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Billboard, 'ChungHa.MNHent' 'Billboard' Facebook)(SBS Star)