[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals the Reason Why He Got Scolded by His Wife

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok drew the public's attention by revealing why he often gets punished by his wife.On January 17 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', the hosts and the guests of the show had a time to talk about what makes a great husband.Actress Jo Yoon Hee said, "He makes a good money and doesn't even drink. Yu Jae Seok totally is the perfect husband."When she asked, "Do you ever get punished?", Yu Jae Seok replied, "I get punished a lot."Yu Jae Seok continued, "For instance, I need to respond to her right away when she calls me, but I can't really do that when I'm watching TV or the sports game is on."It seems like resisting a temptation like that was not easy even for a great husband like himself.But the next words came out of his mouth made everyone at the site incredibly jealous, "But other than that, there's not much."After the episode, the viewers commented, "He's the best husband anyone could ask for.", "Wish I could live with a husband like that even for just one day.", "I hope they could live happily ever after.", and many more.Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok and his wife Na Kyung-eun gave birth to their second child in October 2018.