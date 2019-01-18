SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Names One Thing That Has Changed from His 20s to 30s
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Names One Thing That Has Changed from His 20s to 30s

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.18 15:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Names One Thing That Has Changed from His 20s to 30s
Actor Lee Dong Wook looked back on his 20s during his interview for a magazine.

Recently, Lee Dong Wook graced the cover of the February issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.
Lee Dong WookFor the photo shoot, Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into a lovable, sweet boyfriend who is getting ready for a date on Valentine's Day.
Lee Dong WookIn the following interview, Lee Dong Wook talked about what he is working on these days.

He said, "I'm filming for the drama 'touch your heart'. It is a romance drama that tells the story of a meticulous, workaholic lawyer who gets to know what a true love is."
Lee Dong WookWhen he was asked how he has changed from his 20s to 30s, Lee Dong Wook shared, "The way how I spend holidays has changed. In my 20s, I had this obsession that I should do something even on the days I didn't have filming. Now I try to enjoy the time spending alone."
Lee Dong WookMeanwhile, 'touch your heart' starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is slated to premiere on February 6.

(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호