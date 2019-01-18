[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Names One Thing That Has Changed from His 20s to 30s

Actor Lee Dong Wook looked back on his 20s during his interview for a magazine.
Recently, Lee Dong Wook graced the cover of the February issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.
For the photo shoot, Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into a lovable, sweet boyfriend who is getting ready for a date on Valentine's Day.
In the following interview, Lee Dong Wook talked about what he is working on these days.
He said, "I'm filming for the drama 'touch your heart'. It is a romance drama that tells the story of a meticulous, workaholic lawyer who gets to know what a true love is."
When he was asked how he has changed from his 20s to 30s, Lee Dong Wook shared, "The way how I spend holidays has changed. In my 20s, I had this obsession that I should do something even on the days I didn't have filming. Now I try to enjoy the time spending alone."
Meanwhile, 'touch your heart' starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is slated to premiere on February 6.
(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)
(SBS Star)
Recently, Lee Dong Wook graced the cover of the February issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.
For the photo shoot, Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into a lovable, sweet boyfriend who is getting ready for a date on Valentine's Day.
In the following interview, Lee Dong Wook talked about what he is working on these days.
He said, "I'm filming for the drama 'touch your heart'. It is a romance drama that tells the story of a meticulous, workaholic lawyer who gets to know what a true love is."
When he was asked how he has changed from his 20s to 30s, Lee Dong Wook shared, "The way how I spend holidays has changed. In my 20s, I had this obsession that I should do something even on the days I didn't have filming. Now I try to enjoy the time spending alone."
Meanwhile, 'touch your heart' starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is slated to premiere on February 6.
(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)
(SBS Star)