[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Names One Thing That Has Changed from His 20s to 30s

Actor Lee Dong Wook looked back on his 20s during his interview for a magazine.Recently, Lee Dong Wook graced the cover of the February issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.For the photo shoot, Lee Dong Wook transformed himself into a lovable, sweet boyfriend who is getting ready for a date on Valentine's Day.In the following interview, Lee Dong Wook talked about what he is working on these days.He said, "I'm filming for the drama 'touch your heart'. It is a romance drama that tells the story of a meticulous, workaholic lawyer who gets to know what a true love is."When he was asked how he has changed from his 20s to 30s, Lee Dong Wook shared, "The way how I spend holidays has changed. In my 20s, I had this obsession that I should do something even on the days I didn't have filming. Now I try to enjoy the time spending alone."Meanwhile, 'touch your heart' starring Lee Dong Wook and actress Yoo In Na is slated to premiere on February 6.(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)