[SBS Star] BTS' JIN Is a Big Foodie That He Could Do His Own Mukbang?

Korean actor Lee Won Keun revealed how much he and his close friend JIN of K-pop boy group BTS ate at one barbecue place.On January 17 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Korean actor Park Sung Woong, Lee Won Keun, actress You Hojeong, Ha Yeon Soo, and Chae Soobin made appearance at the show as guests.On this day, Lee Won Keun revealed that he and JIN first met in university while studying the same major at college―Moving Images and Films.Whilst talking about how they met, Lee Won Keun unveiled one of the stories from his early 20s when he used to spend time with JIN.Lee Won Keun said, "We have a ton of memories. Even though both of us are pretty slender, we eat a lot. One day, we went to this barbecue place and had 12 portions of meat, seven bowls of rice, and two bowls of cold noodles."He added, "We didn't mean to eat that much, but we got hungry after talking for a while, and we were like, 'Let's just order one more' and then it became a bowl of rice and cold noodles."Then, one of the host Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "If you guys eat like that, does your belly stick out too?"Lee Won Keun replied, "Sure it does. When we eat like that."After the episode, his fans commented, "He must have a fast metabolism.", "I'm so jealous of them.", "Compare to the amount of food they eat, both of them are pretty skinny.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)