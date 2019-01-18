[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Looks for Something in the Middle of BTS' Performance?

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN stole the hearts of his fans with a cute behavior during the group's stage.On January 15, many renowned K-pop artists made appearance at the '28th Seoul Music Awards'.On this day, BTS mesmerized the audience with two of its beloved tracks 'FAKE LOVE' and 'IDOL'.When JIMIN showed up on the stage with his purple hair and adorable glasses which reminded everyone of the protagonist of 'Harry Potter' series, his fans could not take their eyes off of the stage since he looked absolutely stunning from head to toe.The best part of BTS' stage that night was when JIMIN took his glasses off and threw it on the floor in the middle of the performance since such behavior evoked a pretty big reaction.Upon finishing the performance, all members of BTS went up to the stage again to entertain the audience with 'IDOL' once more but JIMIN seemed bit distracted as if there was something missing.JIMIN even bent his back a bit to take a closer look at the floor and wandered around a little in that position.Later on it turns out that he was trying to locate his glasses which he threw away during the group's performance.But after a few seconds, JIMIN eventually gave up and started to interact with the audience instead.Upon seeing this video of JIMIN, his fans commented, "When you threw out the glasses, my heart literally skipped a beat.", "He's just adorable.", "Look at him staring at the floor! It's super cute.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS won three awards in total at '28th Seoul Music Awards' including Daesang (grand prize), Bonsang (main award), and the Best Album award.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JIMIN BCD' 'xiaowoxi' YouTube)(SBS Star)