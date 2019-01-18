[SBS Star] Ji Sung in Talks to Play a Doctor for SBS' New Medical Drama

Korean actor Ji Sung is in talks for the upcoming SBS drama 'Doctor Room'.On January 17, it was reported that Ji Sung may be starring in his first medical drama in 11 years since 2007 hit drama 'New Heart'.Following the report, Ji Sung's management agency NAMOO ACTORS confirmed, "It is true that Ji Sung has received an offer for the male lead of 'Doctor Room'. He is currently reviewing the project."'Doctor Room' is a human medical drama that will tell the story of anesthesiologists (doctors who specialize in pain management).Ji Sung has been offered the role of 'Cha Yo-han', a genius anesthesiologist who is also the youngest professor at his medical school.Meanwhile, the exact airdate of 'Doctor Room' has not been announced yet.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, NAMOO ACTORS, MBC New Heart)(SBS Star)