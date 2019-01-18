[SBS Star] BTS SUGA to Release a Song with Other Artist for the First Time Since Debut

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA will be featured on K-pop artist Lee So Ra's upcoming single.On January 17, Lee So Ra dropped a teaser of her upcoming single 'Requested Song' (literal translation) on her official social media account.Her upcoming track garnered attention from the public even before its release since it was known that SUGA featured on her track as a rapper.The combination of Lee So Ra's unique voice and SUGA's powerful rap is expected to make this song a high quality track.One industry insider revealed that SUGA gladly accepted her offer when Lee So Ra approached him in the process of seeking an artist to participate in her single.SUGA put his heart into this track and made a constant effort to yield better result by writing his lyrics himself and recording his part multiple times.This would be the first time for SUGA to take part in other artists' work outside the group since he has never worked with anyone beside his fellow members ever since he made his debut as a member of BTS back in 2013.Also, the news that Korean hip-hop artist group Epik High's Tablo participated in this track as a songwriter and a composer raised the public's expectation towards the song even more and made them count the days until the release of her new single.Meanwhile, 'Requested Song' is scheduled to be released on January 22 at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, Erta Ale Entertainment, 'leesora.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)