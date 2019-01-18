SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO's Considerate Gesture During BTS' Acceptance Speech
K-pop girl group TWICE's leader JIHYO has garnered praises for her thoughtful gesture and leadership.

On January 15, numerous K-pop stars including TWICE, BTS, Wanna One, iKON, and more gathered at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul for the '28th Seoul Music Awards'.
Seoul Music AwardsSeoul Music AwardsBTS won Daesang (grand prize) this year, and the seven members of BTS stepped up to the stage for their acceptance speech.

During BTS' speech, JIHYO showed her respect for BTS in a small, but beautiful way as the leader of a group.
Seoul Music AwardsSeoul Music AwardsFancams captured TWICE's JEONGYEON and NAYEON talking to each other and sharing a laugh while RM was giving the acceptance speech.

Seeing the two members, JIHYO calmly asked her member to lower their voice to avoid disturbing the speech.
Seoul Music AwardsBoth ARMY (BTS' fan club) and ONCE (TWICE's fan club) have complimented JIHYO's leadership.

They commented, "This certainly proves why JIHYO is TWICE's leader!", "What a beautiful, well-mannered lady.", "It's always heartwarming to see them showing respect to each other.", and more.
 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Big Hit Entertainment, '비몽' YouTube, KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards)

(SBS Star) 
