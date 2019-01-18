SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Discover Past Photos of TXT's 4th Member TAEHYUN
[SBS Star] Fans Discover Past Photos of TXT's 4th Member TAEHYUN

The fourth member of Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has been revealed.

On January 18 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment dropped the profile photos of TAEHYUN.
TXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNTAEHYUN will be the fourth member of TXT―teaming up with previously-revealed members YEONJUN, SOOBIN, and HUENINGKAI.
TXT TAEHYUNIn his introduction film, TAEHYUN wakes up confused on a bus, takes some photos, and walks by the Han River.
TXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNTXT's fans have already dug up some old photos of TAEHYUN, and found out that TAEHYUN had made appearance in various TV commercials when he was a child.
TXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNTXT TAEHYUNMeanwhile, the next member of TXT will be unveiled at midnight on January 20 (KST).

As TXT is rumored to have five members in total, the next member is expected to become the last member of the group.
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'ibighit' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
