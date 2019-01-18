[SBS Star] Fans Discover Past Photos of TXT's 4th Member TAEHYUN

The fourth member of Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has been revealed.On January 18 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment dropped the profile photos of TAEHYUN.TAEHYUN will be the fourth member of TXT―teaming up with previously-revealed members YEONJUN, SOOBIN, and HUENINGKAI.In his introduction film, TAEHYUN wakes up confused on a bus, takes some photos, and walks by the Han River.TXT's fans have already dug up some old photos of TAEHYUN, and found out that TAEHYUN had made appearance in various TV commercials when he was a child.Meanwhile, the next member of TXT will be unveiled at midnight on January 20 (KST).As TXT is rumored to have five members in total, the next member is expected to become the last member of the group.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'ibighit' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)