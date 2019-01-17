SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: What RM Did When He Noticed His Fly Was Open During BTS' Performance
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: What RM Did When He Noticed His Fly Was Open During BTS' Performance

작성 2019.01.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: What RM Did When He Noticed His Fly Was Open During BTS Performance
RM of K-pop boy group BTS fixed his major wardrobe malfunction during the live performance in the best possible way.

On January 15, BTS performed two of the group's hit songs 'FAKE LOVE' and 'IDOL' at the '28th Seoul Music Awards'.

After passionately performing 'FAKE LOVE', the seven members of BTS went to change their outfit for the next performance―'IDOL' in about three minutes.BTSBTSAs they were given such a short time, it seemed like RM forgot to do something very important.

About half a minute into 'IDOL', RM realized that his fly was open.

It was hard to tell with the lense of the camera, but he obviously had to take care of it.

RM first tried to cover the area with his hand, then quickly zipped it up while dancing.

He made it look like it was part of the original choreography; he blended the move with the choreography so well.

Thanks to RM's nimbleness, BTS was able to finish performing 'IDOL' without any issues.
 
Later on at the end of the event, RM was spotted excitedly telling his fellow members JIN and SUGA how he managed to handle the situation.

It certainly looked like he was proud of himself for the way he handled it.
 
On this day, BTS took three awards home in total; Bonsang (main award), the Best Album award, and Daesang (grand prize).

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards, 'MoonChild_Jeon' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
SBS NEWS
