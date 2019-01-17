SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Gets a Selfie Lesson from Kwak Dong Yeon!
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Gets a Selfie Lesson from Kwak Dong Yeon!

작성 2019.01.17
Korean actor Kwak Dong Yeon taught his drama co-star actor Yoo Seung Ho how to take amazing selfies.

On January 15, Yoo Seung Ho dropped a few pictures of him and Kwak Dong Yeon on his social media account.
Yoo Seung Ho & Kwak Dong YeonIn the pictures, both of them are looking at the camera with a smile on their faces.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with the pictures, Yoo Seung Ho wrote, "Thanks for the tip, brother."

It seems like these two young actors became good friends while filming SBS' Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Strange Hero' and Kwak Dong Yeon gave Yoo Seung Ho a few pointers on how to take great selfies.
Yoo Seung Ho & Kwak Dong YeonAfter a while, Yoo Seung Ho who was known for his not-so-impressive selfie skills managed to get a few good shots with the help of Kwak Dong Yeon.

About two weeks ago, Yoo Seung Ho shyly confessed that he is not good with selfies by leaving a cute note on his social media account that said, "I mean, I did try to take a selfie. But I think there is something wrong with my cell phone or my hands."
 

He added, "I'm posting one of the prettiest pictures in my phone. This is one of the good ones."
Yoo Seung HoEver since then, Yoo Seung Ho only posted the pictures of him taken by other people and selfies which totally failed to capture his jaw-dropping beauty.
Yoo Seung Ho & Kwak Dong YeonMany of Yoo Seung Ho's fans are desperately hoping that he could benefit from Kwak Dong Yeon's one-on-one lesson and learn a thing or two about selfies.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho and Kwak Dong Yeon are currently busy filming 'My Strange Hero' together.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dandyoo93' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
SBS NEWS
