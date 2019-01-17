SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Once Quit Being a Trainee for Block B P.O?
P.O of K-pop boy group Block B revealed that another boy group WINNER's member MINO once quit being a trainee for him.

On January 16 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', P.O spoke about the time when him and MINO dreamed of debuting together as a hip-hop duo.P.OP.O said they were training under the same management agency at that time, and were both called by the head of the agency one day.

P.O unraveled the story, "Rhymer (the head of their agency at that time) asked us to come in to his office one day. He told me that I couldn't continue training at the agency. His words shocked us both."P.OHe carried on, "Just as when I had thought, 'Okay, so this is the end of everything for me.', MINO said something that touched my heart. He had told Rhymer that he would quit being a trainee if I wasn't there with him. I honestly thought that was an awesome thing to do for someone."P.OHowever, P.O felt bad that MINO had to stop training because of him and apparently persuaded him to continue training after that.

He said, "So, MINO started training again and I got into another agency after some time."P.OIn numerous interviews in the past, P.O and MINO have mentioned that they have been good friends since high school.

Currently, they appear in 'New Journey to the West Season 6', where they show off an incredible chemistry.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)  

(SBS Star) 
