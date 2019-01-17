SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How He Chooses His Next Project
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How He Chooses His Next Project

It seems like 2019 will be a busy year for actor Gong Yoo.

In a recent interview for a fashion magazine 'Harper's BAZAAR' Korea, Gong Yoo explained how he chooses his acting projects.
Gong YooWhen asked about his decision-making process for choosing roles, Gong Yoo revealed his own criteria.

Gong Yoo said, "I don't really follow a fixed plan. When I choose a project, my decision strongly reflects my emotions at that time. I personally don't want to remain in an obvious, stereotypical place, but rather want to keep moving."
Gong YooHe continued, "One of my biggest concerns choosing a project is whether it will be something new and different for me. Because I do creative work and participate in creating a production as a cast member even though I don't write or direct (film or drama)."
Gong YooMeanwhile, Gong Yoo's new film 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' and 'Seo Bok' (working title) are both scheduled to hit theaters this year.
Gong Yoo(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR Korea/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
