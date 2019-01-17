SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Blushes During Filming Because of Lee Nayoung's Beauty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Blushes During Filming Because of Lee Nayoung's Beauty

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.17 15:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Blushes During Filming Because of Lee Nayoungs Beauty
Korean actor Lee Jong Suk turned into an adorable fanboy in front of Lee Nayoung, his co-star and a woman of his dreams.

On January 16, the production team of tvN's upcoming drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' dropped the video of Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung which contained the behind scenes of their filming site.
Lee Jong Suk & Lee NayoungIn the video, the drama's two protagonists (Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung) and the supporting actors were focusing on filming the teasers of their drama.
Lee Jong Suk & Lee NayoungBut Lee Jong Suk who was filming his first encounter with Lee Nayoung at the library could not stop laughing because he was too shy to look directly into her eyes and do as what the script says―smiling at her.
Lee Jong Suk & Lee NayoungThen, Lee Nayoung tried to help him relax by slightly slapping him on the back as a joke.

After a few times, Lee Jong Suk finally managed to finish shooting without laughing but his ears turned all red out of shyness by the time the director said, "Cut!"
Lee Jong Suk & Lee NayoungThe public's expectation toward their upcoming drama has skyrocketed since the way Lee Jong Suk looked at and behaved in front of Lee Nayoung was unbelievably cute and made them want to catch up with every episode.
Lee Nayoung & Lee Jong Suk'Romance Is a Bonus Book' will cover the story between an ex-copywriter 'Kang Dan-e' (Lee Nayoung) who used to be a hot shot back in the days and a genius writer 'Cha Eun-ho' (Lee Jong Suk) who also happens to be the youngest editor of all time.

Meanwhile, the drama's first episode is scheduled to be aired on January 26.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN Romance Is a Bonus Book)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호