[SBS Star] BTS to Release 'SAVE ME' Webtoon Series

K-pop sensation BTS dropped its very own web comic series 'SAVE ME'.On January 17 at 10:40AM KST, 'Smeraldo Books' finally unveiled its secret―and it was no other than BTS' webtoon series 'SAVE ME'.The webtoon will dive into the 'Bangtan Universe', which basically penetrates the group's entire concept.The plot summary of 'SAVE ME' is as follows:Seven boys. Best friends.Their fates intertwined through the good times together, but also the tough times, as they have gone their separate ways and suffered greatly as a result.When all is almost lost for these boys, one is given a special chance to go back in time and help his friends fix the mistakes that led them down this path.He'll do anything to save them, but can he? Or is he too late?The prologue, episode 1, and episode 2 are currently available at Naver Webtoons in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Bahasa Indonesia, and Thai.Each episode will be updated every Thursday until April.(Credit= 'Smeraldo_Books' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)