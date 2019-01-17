[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Gives JIMIN a Big Hug After BTS Won the Grand Prize



Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN have been good friends even before their debut, and their incredible friendship is once again making many smile.



(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Golden Cloud' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

Ha Sung Woon of Wanna One gave JIMIN of BTS a big hug after BTS won Daesang (grand prize) at this year's 'Seoul Music Awards'.On January 15, both Wanna One and BTS attended the '28th Seoul Music Awards' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, Wanna One received Fandom School award and Bonsang (main award), and BTS won Bonsang, the Best Album award, and Daesang.After BTS delivered an acceptance speech, the group performed its latest title track 'IDOL'.At that time, Ha Sung Woon who was sitting with his fellow Wanna One members, excitedly danced to the song.When 'IDOL' ended, all K-pop acts at the event were called on stage for a group photo.As soon as Ha Sung Woon went up to the stage, he shook hands and hugged BTS' JIN, RM, V, SUGA, and J-HOPE.JIMIN was right behind J-HOPE, and Ha Sung Woon smiled at JIMIN as soon as he saw him.Then, Ha Sung Woon gave JIMIN a big hug and did not let go of him for a while.Afterwards, Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN were seen having a laugh while chatting with each other.(SBS Star)