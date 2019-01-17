SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Gives JIMIN a Big Hug After BTS Won the Grand Prize
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Gives JIMIN a Big Hug After BTS Won the Grand Prize

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.17 13:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Gives JIMIN a Big Hug After BTS Won the Grand Prize
Ha Sung Woon of Wanna One gave JIMIN of BTS a big hug after BTS won Daesang (grand prize) at this year's 'Seoul Music Awards'.

On January 15, both Wanna One and BTS attended the '28th Seoul Music Awards' that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, Wanna One received Fandom School award and Bonsang (main award), and BTS won Bonsang, the Best Album award, and Daesang.Wanna OneBTSAfter BTS delivered an acceptance speech, the group performed its latest title track 'IDOL'.

At that time, Ha Sung Woon who was sitting with his fellow Wanna One members, excitedly danced to the song.Ha Sung WoonHa Sung WoonWhen 'IDOL' ended, all K-pop acts at the event were called on stage for a group photo.

As soon as Ha Sung Woon went up to the stage, he shook hands and hugged BTS' JIN, RM, V, SUGA, and J-HOPE.

JIMIN was right behind J-HOPE, and Ha Sung Woon smiled at JIMIN as soon as he saw him.

Then, Ha Sung Woon gave JIMIN a big hug and did not let go of him for a while.

Afterwards, Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN were seen having a laugh while chatting with each other.
 

Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN have been good friends even before their debut, and their incredible friendship is once again making many smile.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Golden Cloud' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호