SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Completes His Basic Military Training!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Completes His Basic Military Training!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.17 13:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Completes His Basic Military Training!
K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW has successfully completed his basic military training.

On January 16, ONEW was spotted at the completion ceremony of his basic military training.
SHINee ONEWSHINee ONEWIn the photos released online, ONEW looks happy and healthy, brightly smiling next to his fellow soldiers.
SHINee ONEWONEW enlisted in the military back on December 10, 2018, becoming the first member of SHINee to serve the duty.

Five days before his enlistment, ONEW released his first solo mini album 'VOICE' as a special gift to his fans.SHINee ONEWSHINee ONEWNow that he has completed his training, ONEW will proceed to serve the army as an active-duty soldier.

He is expected to be discharged from his duty in July 2020.

(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호