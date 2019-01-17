[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Completes His Basic Military Training!

K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW has successfully completed his basic military training.On January 16, ONEW was spotted at the completion ceremony of his basic military training.In the photos released online, ONEW looks happy and healthy, brightly smiling next to his fellow soldiers.ONEW enlisted in the military back on December 10, 2018, becoming the first member of SHINee to serve the duty.Five days before his enlistment, ONEW released his first solo mini album 'VOICE' as a special gift to his fans.Now that he has completed his training, ONEW will proceed to serve the army as an active-duty soldier.He is expected to be discharged from his duty in July 2020.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)