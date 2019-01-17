SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Does Everything He Can to Earn the Title of 'Uncle of the Year'?
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Does Everything He Can to Earn the Title of 'Uncle of the Year'?

Korean actor Park Seo Jun bought bags of gift for his nieces in Sydney, Australia.

On January 15, Park Seo Jun shared a picture of himself shopping on his social media account.

In the picture, Park Seo Jun is smiling while holding two massive bags in his hands at a shopping mall.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "For my nieces." besides emojis of a male adult and two young girls.

You could tell how excited he was just thinking about giving the gift to his nieces.Park Seo JunPreviously in 2015, Park Seo Jun demonstrated his affection towards his first niece.

At his first fan meeting in December 2015, he said, "My niece hurts my feelings a lot. She always cries when she sees me."Park Seo JunHe continued with a laugh, "But I think she'll know who the boss is in about three years. She'll know that I'm always the one who buys her things."

It seems like his love for his nieces are so immense that Park Seo Jun wants to be the best uncle for them by doing whatever he can. Park Seo JunPark Seo JunCurrently, Park Seo Jun is in Sydney to film a commercial.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
