[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu to Join a Teenage Drama as the Male Lead

Ong Seong Wu of K-pop boy group Wanna One has been cast as the male lead in an upcoming teenage drama.According to reports on January 17, Ong Seong Wu has officially joined JTBC's new drama 'Moments of Eighteen' (literal translation).'Moments of Eighteen' is a drama of 18-year-olds, taking a realistic look into the moments that all of us might have experienced in that age.Ong Seong Wu takes the role of 'Choi Joon-woo', a transfer student who has always been alone and isn't good at expressing his true emotions.Although he appears to lack empathy and rather introvert, he is a goofy and cute boy.Ong Seong Wu stated through his agency Fantagio, "I'm nervous and excited at the same time with a fresh start ahead of me."He said, "The excitement is kind of like when I was preparing to debut (as a member of Wanna One). This isn't just a mere tryout, but something that I've dreamed of for a long time. I will join this drama with such sincere mindset."Then Ong Seong Wu expressed his determination to always move forward to show different sides of himself through various projects.Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu just launched his own Instagram account to interact with his fans.(Credit= Fantagio, 'osw_onge' Instagram)(SBS Star)