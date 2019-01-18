[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Shyly Confesses Love Through Its Comeback Stage!

It seems like the members of K-pop girl group WJSN fell in love at first sight.On January 13, WJSN walked the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' through the complicated meaning of love.The title track 'La La Love' of its new mini album 'WJ STAY?' is a retro pop dance song that beautifully embraces the sentimental string sounds and hypnotizing synth sounds.Love can be many things but for those who are at the beginning of their relationship, the concept of it can easily be explained in two words―thrill and fear.The process of getting to know each other could make them experience the most amazing sensation in the world but it could also put them in an extremely vulnerable situation since every new relationship comes with bit of a risk and a mystery.With the title track 'La La Love', WJSN impeccably described such intricate emotions that anyone can experience after falling in love at a glance.WJSN's other track 'Star' also focuses on portraying the trembling and excitement that love accompanies but the main difference between this track and 'La La Love' is the person on the receiving end.The track 'Star' is a gentle ballad song dedicated to fans who helped the members through the hard times and gave them a strength to go on just like the bright stars shining in the sky.The lyrics that goes like, "Even if the sky's bright, I can still feel you," not only shows the kind of bond that the members have with their fans but also demonstrates how grateful they are to have them in their lives.Don't miss out on WJSN's heartwarming comeback stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)